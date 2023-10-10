DHT Holdings, Inc. Business Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMILTON, BERMUDA, October 10, 2023 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the“Company”) today provides the following business update:

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company estimates time charter equivalent earnings for its fleet at $42,500 per day, comprising of $35,500 per day for the Company's VLCCs on time-charter and $44,700 per day for the Company's VLCCs operating in the spot market.

Thus far in the fourth quarter of 2023, 38% of the available VLCC spot days have been booked at an average rate of $34,800 per day on a discharge-to-discharge basis. 50% of the available VLCC days, spot and time-charter days combined, have been booked at an average rate of $35,000 per day.



DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Norway, Singapore, and India. You may recognize us by our renowned business approach as an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service; our quality ships; our prudent capital structure that promotes staying power through the business cycles; our combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for our fleet; our counter cyclical philosophy with respect to investments, employment of our fleet, and capital allocation; and our transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance.