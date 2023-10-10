Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports September 2023 Assets Under Management


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of September 30, 2023 totaled $136.5 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $66.6 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $69.9 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of September 30, 2023 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities $ 18,957
Global Discovery 1,364
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 11,927
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,033
Global Equity Team
Global Equity 375
Non-U.S. Growth 12,461
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 6,629
China Post-Venture 161
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity 3,722
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,642
Value Income 11
International Value Team
International Value 36,401
International Explorer 201
Global Value Team
Global Value 22,398
Select Equity 308
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets 796
Credit Team
High Income 8,387
Credit Opportunities 199
Floating Rate 52
Developing World Team
Developing World 3,223
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak 2,055
Antero Peak Hedge 400
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained 296
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 81
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 416
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 136,495
1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $55 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

