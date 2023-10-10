Powerdmarc Showcased Innovative Email & Domain Security Solutions At CSS 2023, Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PowerDMARC Participates in CSS 2023, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

PowerDMARC recently participated in Cyber Security Summit 2023, held at Tashkent Uzbekistan on the 3rd and 4th of October.

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PowerDMARC, a leading US-based email security and DMARC solutions provider announced its participation as an exhibitor at the Cyber Security Summit | Central Eurasia, on the 3rd and 4th of October 2023. The event was held at the Tashkent City Hotel in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and brought together experts, professionals, and organizations from the cybersecurity industry to discuss the latest trends, threats, and solutions.PowerDMARC was honored to participate in this esteemed conference, which provided a forum for business leaders to exchange ideas and work together to address cybersecurity concerns in Central Eurasia. Organizations in the area sought cutting-edge email security solutions to safeguard their vital data and information as cyber threats increased.Key highlights of PowerDMARC's participation at Cyber Security Summit 2023:- Cutting-Edge Email Security Solutions: PowerDMARC showcased its innovative email security products and services designed to safeguard organizations from email-based cyberattacks.- Live Presentation and Expert Consultations: The PowerDMARC team conducted live demonstrations of its solutions and provided expert consultations to attendees. This offered an excellent opportunity for organizations in Uzbekistan to gain valuable insights into their specific email security needs.- Thought Leadership: PowerDMARC also contributed to the event's thought leadership discussions by participating in panel sessions and workshops."Participating in Cyber Security Summit 2023 was an exciting opportunity for us to demonstrate how PowerDMARC's solutions can empower organizations to defend against email-based cyber threats effectively," said Maitham Al-Lawati, CEO at PowerDMARC. "Email security is a critical component of any cybersecurity strategy, and we look forward to helping organizations in Uzbekistan enhance their defenses."About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is an email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols including DMARC analyzer , SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS , and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reports and advanced monitoring features to help organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. Catering to more than 1000 customers spread across 55+ countries, PowerDMARC is backed by the support of 500+ global MSP Partners.PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP / MSSP ready, fully multi-tenant along with White Label support, and is GDPR ready, SOC2 Type 2, and ISO27001 certified.

Maitham Al Lawati

PowerDMARC

+1 2176507167



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

What is DMARC?