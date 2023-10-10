Jennings Heating And Cooling Company Launches Contest For Oldest Furnace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oldest Furnace Contest by Jennings Heating and Cooling

AKRON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Jennings Heating and Cooling Company, a trusted provider of complete home maintenance services in Northeast Ohio, is excited to announce a unique contest aimed at finding the oldest furnace in the region.

The contest is open to all residents of Northeast Ohio, and the owner of the oldest furnace will be rewarded with a brand new, energy-efficient furnace.

Participants are encouraged to submit their entries by providing the make, model, and year of their furnace. The contest aims to highlight the importance of regular maintenance and timely replacement of heating systems to ensure optimal performance and energy efficiency.

Jennings Heating and Cooling Company has been serving Northeast Ohio since 1931, providing a range of services including heating and cooling system installation, repair, and maintenance. The company also offers a Rewards Club with a Silver Level membership at $16 per month, providing over $1,000 in annual value.

For more information about the contest or to submit an entry, please visit the contest page in this link:

About Jennings Heating and Cooling Company:

Jennings Heating and Cooling Company is a trusted provider of home air conditioning, furnace, and electrical installation and maintenance services in Northeast Ohio. Since 1931, the company has been committed to providing high-quality services and promoting energy efficiency in the region.

Arthur A Klatt

Jennings Heating & Cooling

email us here