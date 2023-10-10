Neurona Therapeutics Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences In October

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neurona Therapeutics , a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company advancing regenerative cell therapy candidates for the treatment of neurological disorders, announced that Cory R. Nicholas, Ph.D., Neurona's chief executive officer, will provide a corporate update at the Jefferies Inaugural Biotech CNS/Neuro Summit at 1:00 pm ET on Thursday, October 12, 2023.
The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link in the News section of the Neurona website under Events . An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the website for approximately 30 days after the event.
Dr. Nicholas has also been invited to participate in a panel discussion titled: Fighting Neurodegeneration with New Tools, at 1:00 pm PT on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at the BIO Investor Forum which is being held October 17-18, 2023 in San Francisco. Webcasting is not available for this event.
About Neurona
Neurona is focused on developing regenerative cell therapy candidates that have single-dose curative potential. Neurona is developing off-the-shelf, allogeneic neural cell therapy candidates that are designed to provide long-term repair of dysfunctional neural networks for multiple neurological disorders. For more information about Neurona, visit
Investor and Media Contacts:
| Sylvia Wheeler
Wheelhouse LSA
| Elizabeth Wolffe, Ph.D.
Wheelhouse LSA
