Neurona Therapeutics Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences In October

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link in the News section of the Neurona website under Events . An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the website for approximately 30 days after the event.

Dr. Nicholas has also been invited to participate in a panel discussion titled: Fighting Neurodegeneration​ with New Tools, at 1:00 pm PT on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at the BIO Investor Forum which is being held October 17-18, 2023 in San Francisco. Webcasting is not available for this event.

About Neurona

Neurona is focused on developing regenerative cell therapy candidates that have single-dose curative potential. Neurona is developing off-the-shelf, allogeneic neural cell therapy candidates that are designed to provide long-term repair of dysfunctional neural networks for multiple neurological disorders. For more information about Neurona, visit

Investor and Media Contacts: