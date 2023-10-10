Highwoods To Release Third Quarter 2023 Results Tuesday, October 24Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will release its third quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, October 24th, after the market closes.
A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, October 25th, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time.
For US/Canada callers, dial (833) 470-1428 and enter access code 052370. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company's website at under the“Investors” section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.
About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at .
| Contact:
| Brendan Maiorana
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
919-872-4924
Tags Real Estate
MENAFN10102023004107003653ID1107221847
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.