Highwoods To Release Third Quarter 2023 Results Tuesday, October 24Th

A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, October 25th, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time.

For US/Canada callers, dial (833) 470-1428 and enter access code 052370. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company's website at under the“Investors” section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at .