Fairmont Senior Living Of Farmington Hills Is An Assisted Residence Near Novi, MI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills offers assisted living near Novi, MI for a comfortable and supportive residence.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES , October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills is pleased to announce that they are an assisted residence near Novi, MI providing senior residents with an independent living environment with access to necessary medical care and other services. The senior living community offers everything seniors need for an excellent quality of life.Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills offers assisted living services to seniors around Novi, MI , allowing them to enjoy the comfort of a private assisted residence where they can live the life they want. However, when seniors need extra assistance, they can easily request it from the community, ensuring they remain safe and comfortable in their homes. Senior living should be enjoyable, and living in an assisted residence near Novi, MI gives seniors plenty of social and active opportunities to enjoy their later years.Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills is dedicated to helping seniors enjoy a better quality of life while accessing assistance when required. Their dedicated team aims to make life as comfortable as possible, giving families peace of mind that their senior loved ones are in good hands.Anyone interested in learning about this assisted residence close to Novi, MI can find out more by visiting the Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills website or calling 1-248-538-9200.About Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills: Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills is a full-service senior living community providing assisted living and memory care services. Residents enjoy a safe, comfortable living space with plenty of amenities to ensure a good quality of life. They aim to keep seniors active and engaged to protect their health and well-being while allowing them to live independently.Company: Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington HillsAddress: 29681 Middlebelt RoadCity: Farmington HillsState: MIZip code: 48334Telephone number: 1-248-538-9200Email address:

Dotty Herold

Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills

+1 248-538-9200

