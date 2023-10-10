Fairmont Senior Living Of Farmington Hills Provides Memory Care To Seniors Near Bloomfield, MI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Discover specialized memory care for seniors near Bloomfield, MI at Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES , October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills is pleased to announce that they offer exceptional memory care services to seniors near Bloomfield, MI . This senior living facility welcomes assisted living residents to ensure they can enjoy their senior years in a safe, comfortable environment.Memory care is an essential service that helps seniors maintain independence while receiving necessary care, especially when dealing with dementia and Alzheimer's. These seniors require specialized care from a qualified team dedicated to their health and safety. Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills can provide these services to give seniors a place to call home where they can feel safe and live the lives they want despite memory challenges.Assisted living residents at Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills enjoy a comfortable living space while accessing necessary medical care. Those requiring memory care in Bloomfield, MI will have everything needed to help them remain safe and comfortable, giving families peace of mind in their loved one's care.Anyone interested in learning about the memory care services in Bloomfield, MI can find out more by visiting the Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills website or calling 1-248-538-9200.About Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills: Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills is a full-service senior living community providing assisted living and memory care services. Residents enjoy a safe, comfortable living space with plenty of amenities to ensure a good quality of life. They aim to keep seniors active and engaged to protect their health and well-being while allowing them to live independently.Company: Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington HillsAddress: 29681 Middlebelt RoadCity: Farmington HillsState: MIZip code: 48334Telephone number: 1-248-538-9200Email address:

