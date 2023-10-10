Celebrating Faith-Driven Leadership In Maryland: Announcing The Baam Award Recipients At Oikonomia 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

David Weigelt

FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Oikonomia 2023, an event celebrating faith-driven leadership in the Maryland marketplace, is delighted to announce the recipients of this year's BaaM (Business as a Ministry) Awards. The awards were presented on Thursday, October 5th, in a gathering that brought together CEOs, business owners, and changemakers dedicated to making a impact in the Maryland marketplace through their faith and work.

Meet the BaaM Award Recipients

This year features three exceptional leaders who have demonstrated remarkable leadership and have significantly impacted the Maryland marketplace through their innovative and faith-driven initiatives.

- Andrew Simpson, CEO of Player's Fitness & Performance

Andrew Simpson, featured in the 2023 BaaM Awards video below, has been a beacon of transformative leadership, integrating faith and business to create a positive impact in the fitness industry. His dedication to excellence, caring, and community is at the heart of Player's Fitness & Performance success.

- Chris Parsell, CEO of Contour Construction

Chris Parsell, featured in the 2023 BaaM Awards video below, steered Contour Construction through difficult times after praying a courageous prayer on his honeymoon. His commitment to building a company that honors God in every way has allowed others to see God's providence and is bringing dignity back to the trades.

- Vineet Rajan, CEO of Forte

Vineet Rajan, featured in the 2023 BaaM Awards video below, has exemplified how innovative, gospel-driven service design can benefit companies of all sizes and worldviews. Under his leadership, Forte has thrived as a company, not only in its business achievements but in its impact on the lives it serves.

Celebrating Impactful Journeys

In celebration of their achievements and to share their inspiring stories, exclusive video interviews feature each of the award recipients, providing insights into their journey, leadership philosophy, and the impact they have created in their respective fields:

- Video Feature on Andrew Simpson

- Video Feature on Chris Parsell

- Video Feature on Vineet Rajan

Congratulations to Andrew Simpson, Chris Parsell, and Vineet Rajan for their outstanding leadership and contributions to the Maryland marketplace and to all participants of Oikonomia 2023 for making the event a resounding success.

For those interested in learning more about Oikonomia and staying informed about future events, please stay tuned for more information on upcoming gatherings and opportunities to engage with a community that is dedicated to fostering faith-driven leadership in the marketplace.

About Oikonomia

Oikonomia "oy-koh-noh-mee-ah" is a biblical reference often translated as "stewardship" or "administration," and it is used to describe the management of all God entrusts to us.

Oikonomia 2023 (Why Oikonomia? ) is a celebration of faith-driven leadership, aiming to honor, connect, and inspire Christian business leaders who are contributing towards creating a positive impact in the community and marketplace through the companies they lead.

About C12 Maryland

C12 is the presenting sponsor of Oikonomia 2023 and the leading business forum for faith-driven CEOs and business leaders in Maryland serving Frederick County, Montgomery County, Howard County, Carroll County, Washington County and Baltimore.

David Weigelt

C12 Maryland

+1 301-471-0373



