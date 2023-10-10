(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Ordswap, a thriving marketplace for Bitcoin Ordinals auction, trading, and inscription, encountered a digital debacle. This platform recently unveiled a process for users to reclaim their private keys. It comes amid a frantic effort to recapture control over its website domain.

The ordeal commenced on the 9th of October when a distressing notice from Ordswap urged users to abstain from connecting to its domain due to a loss of control. The blame was squarely placed on Netlify, a reputable web development and hosting firm. There may be more to this incident, however.

Fast forward a few hours into the 10th of October, a post from the Ordswap account on platform X unveiled an online utility. This tool promised aid to those users who accessed the site via MetaMask to retrieve their Ordswap private keys, facilitating a transition to alternative providers.

Users and a team member from Ordswap disclosed on the project's Discord server that the website, albeit temporarily, flaunted a button urging users to link their crypto wallets-a clear phishing attempt. An X user tagged this button as a 'wallet drainer'. That term is synonymous with a menacing tool employed by crypto swindlers.

Adding insult to injury, Ordswap's website was found to reroute automatically to a rival marketplace, RelayX, at the point of reporting.

Despite the grim situation, an Ordswap representative on Discord affirmed that no perceptible impact on user private keys or assets had been witnessed following the breach. However, they did concede that user accounts could potentially be jeopardized if interactions with the compromised site occurred. Users must stay vigilant at all times.

This fiasco mirrors a late September incident where Balancer , an Ethereum-based automated market maker's website, was victimized in a seemingly analogous attack. The assailants absconded with a staggering sum of around $240,000.

The post NFT Platform Ordswap Suffers Security Breach appeared first on CryptoMode .