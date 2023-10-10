Global AI Cyber Security Company Will Set Global Standards In DNS Security

(MENAFN- B2Press) While cyber-attacks become more complex every year with the power of new technologies, threats to DNS, the basic security layer of corporate networks, have also increased. A recent report shows that 9 out of 10 companies have experienced a DNS-based attack, while the average cost of DNS-based attacks was $1.1 million. The global AI cyber security company, which is a global leader in its field, announced DDR 2.0, the first DNS-focused Detection and Response solution developed according to the needs of the corporate segment, at the end of a two-year R&D process.



TURKEY - While new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, create new opportunities for cyber attacks, cyber attacks have become more complex and difficult to detect. Risks to DNS (Domain name system), which is the first layer where cyber security and many threats begin, have also increased yearly. The 2023 Global DNS Threat Report published by IDC revealed that 9 out of 10 businesses experienced more DNS attacks in 2023 compared to previous years.



Positioned as one of the global pioneers in the cybersecurity sector and providing corporate solutions that enhance companies' cybersecurity maturity with these solutions developed at the DNS layer, DNSSense introduced the first DNS-focused detection and response product, DDR 2.0, developed with the port of artificial intelligence, as a result of its two-year R&D efforts tailored to the needs of the corporate segment.

The IDC report showed that the average cost of each DNS attack to a business increased and reached 1.1 million dollars. Pointing out that the DNS layer is still not at the centre of basic cyber security strategies in the corporate segment and that DNS, which is the basis of the entire internet, is still neglected, DNSSense Founder and CEO Erhan Yüksel said, "Many 'integrated - all-in-one' security solutions also focus on DNS security. It claims to offer solutions, but many of its DNS-focused features do not go beyond being a module. DNS is positioned at the centre of cyber security and the first point where many attacks begin. In this sense, it is critical that every company uses solutions specialized in the DNS layer. Our new solution, which we developed as DNSSense and powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, meets the DNS security needs of the corporate segment end-to-end while also facilitating the processes of obtaining meaningful insights and alarms from the DNS layer, which has become a big problem for SOC and MDR teams, and EDR/XDR used in the topology. Feeding different products such as /SIEM with these insights creates an ecosystem and synergy with other products in the network.”

Another study conducted with cloud security professionals showed that 55% of respondents overlook critical security alerts daily or weekly due to alert overload. Noting that alert fatigue, also known as 'alert fatigue' in English, reduces the efficiency and performance of cyber security teams (SOC & MDR), Erhan Yüksel said, "Our DDR 2.0 product allows cyber security operation, detection and response teams to record millions of log records in the DNS layer with the outputs of other products they use." It enriches and allows them to access only the insights they need. Only an artificial intelligence company can achieve this. Unlike many companies, we position artificial intelligence directly at the centre and heart of our products, not as an external source. Focusing on the results of DDR 2.0's "Detection" component with the support of artificial intelligence, security teams can save time and work more efficiently and effectively. Likewise, these insights are included in the action list by the "Response" mechanism of our DDR product, and the protection mechanism is presented along with it. Institutions compare the feeds they receive from here with other products in their networks and use DNSSense's DDR solution to increase the performance of these products. " he said.

Özay Uyanık, DNSSense Deputy General Manager of Global Sales, stated that attackers who instrumentalize DNS, which is known as the phone book of the Internet, have also made attempts that are almost impossible to detect, such as ultra-slow DNS tunnelling attempts, which aim to leak very small data packets from a network in a very long time and said,“In the past weeks One of the most powerful features of the DDR 2.0 product, which we launched at our event, is that it offers a clear solution against DNS tunnelling attacks, which are very difficult to detect and prevent. DNSSense DDR 2.0 is the only product that can detect ultra-slow DNS tunnelling attack attempts with artificial intelligence, which no cyber security solution, especially traditional products, can detect. It actually does this by going beyond signature-based detection methods. For example, an attacker may try to extract a 2 MB file in very small pieces for 1 year. Unfortunately, there is no way for traditional approaches to detect these. This is what makes DNSSense's DDR 2.0 solution a first in the cyber security industry.”

Reminding that DNSSense was chosen as the leader in categories such as installation, performance, usage, results and usability on the G2 platform, where corporate solutions are evaluated with independent user comments, and that it is the most recommended brand in the field of DNS security, Özay Uyanık concluded his evaluations with the following statements,“Operating since 2016 Artificial intelligence-supported solutions developed by DNSSense are used by more than 1 million individual users in 74 markets today. DNSSense's industry-leading solutions are preferred by leading blue-chip companies operating in critical sectors such as finance. Cyber X-Ray, our industry-leading, artificial intelligence-supported domain intelligence solution, powers our DDR 2.0 solution. We are rewriting the game's rules for cyber security at the DNS layer. "DDR 2.0, which proposes a new artificial intelligence-supported approach instead of traditional signature-based approaches, will be the new global standard in protecting the DNS layer, which has become a more critical security issue for businesses each year.

