TURKEY - In recent years, many global developments have had negative consequences not only at the social but also at the individual level, with deterioration in mental and mental health being the most important of these. On the occasion of 10 October World Mental Health Day, B2Press, which takes action to raise awareness about mental health, sheds light on the issue from different angles. Analysing the research conducted by Harvard Medical School and Queensland University teams with more than 150 thousand adults in 29 countries, Online PR Service points out that mental health disorders are becoming widespread and 50% of the world's population will face at least one mental and mental health illness by the age of 75.

B2Press, an online PR service, points out that mental and psychological disorders are the most common global health problems, and mood disorders such as major depression or anxiety are seen in the first place. B2Press, which realised that mental and psychological disorders vary or have similarities according to gender in its analyses, notes that post-traumatic stress disorder in women and addiction to substances such as alcohol in men come to the fore. Depression and phobias are the most common mental health problems in both genders.

Online PR service B2Press reports that mental and mental health problems vary not only by gender but also by age groups. According to the information obtained from B2Press, which analysed the study conducted by Gallup and the Walton Family Foundation with more than 3 thousand people between the ages of 12-26, the mental and mental health problems of Zs also differ from other generations. These individuals aged 18-26 are much more likely to report experiencing negative emotions such as stress, anxiety and loneliness than older generations. On the other hand, while only 15 per cent said their mental health was excellent, this rate was 52 per cent in a survey conducted with the same group 10 years ago, proving that mental health disorders are increasing rapidly over time. However, the high global cost of mental health treatment is preventing this rise from being halted.

Access to mental health services remains challenging for some of those in need, according to a review by online PR service B2Press. This calls for regulatory measures both globally and nationally. In fact, Statista, which states that mental and emotional disorders are among the most costly health conditions, emphasises that they cause billions of dollars in losses to countries' economies every year. Despite this, many countries around the world

Less than 2 per cent is spent on the development of new detection and treatment options in mental health. However, recognising the importance of mental health and investing in it for a better future is seen as a vital step to improve the overall well-being of societies

