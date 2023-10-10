Metal-Creditcard Celebrates 10 Years Of Delivering A Luxurious Card Experience To Consumers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The company's custom-engraved cards bring an air of elegance and affluence to consumer's wallets at an attractive price point.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- If you've ever had the chance to hold and feel a metal credit card , you know it just feels different than dealing with plastic. And for the past decade, Metal-CreditCard has transformed the world of credit cards by giving all consumers a chance to turn their boring plastic cards into customized metal cards that offer a luxurious user experience.

Many of today's credit card companies have stringent screening processes for consumers to be eligible for their metal cards. And along with these screening processes that many consumers don't meet, issuing companies also charge exorbitant fees for the privilege of carrying their metal cards.

Metal-CreditCard was launched to overcome these challenges and give more consumers a chance to experience a luxurious card-carrying experience. Any consumer with an EMV chip-enabled plastic card can upgrade their card to the company's stainless-steel cards. This includes debit, credit, charge, ATM, pre-paid, EBT, and gift cards. Cardholders send in their locked or frozen plastic cards, and Metal-CreditCard uses its secure proprietary process to scan card information and engrave it on the metal card. Technicians then transfer over the EMV chip and magnetic stripe information.

Each card can also be customized with artwork. Metal-CreditCard has a library of images to select from, or consumers can send in their desired artwork, elevating their metal card experience even further. The process involves no credit checks, applications, or annual fees, and prices begin at $99 per customized stainless-steel engraved card.

“For 10 years, Metal-CreditCard has been honored to be at the forefront of the metal card revolution, giving everyday consumers access to a card-carrying experience that once was reserved only for the most affluent,” said Vincent Torres, inventor, founder, and CEO of Metal-CreditCards. "In addition to offering consumers access to an elevated card experience, we also offer unparalleled safety, giving them a chance to omit card information from their engraved card, meaning it is less likely that card information can be compromised in public."

To learn more about Metal-CreditCard or to order a customizable engraved metal credit card , visit metal-creditcard.

