F/ROW FASHION WEEK MADE IT's LOS ANGELES OCT 7 DEBUT WITH SIX INTERNATIONAL DESIGNER FASHION SHOWS

- Errol Isip LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- (Tuesday, October 10, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA) – F/ROW Fashion Week , founded by International fashion show producers, Errol Isip and Jovito de Luna Rabelas, made its debut in the US with a full day of fashion shows to consumers, press, influencers, and media from 11 a.m. until 9 pm, Saturday, October 7th at the Pacific Design Center's Blue Building (8687 Melrose Avenue) in West Hollywood, with nine emerging and established women's, men's and accessories brands that included: Twenty Beyond (11 am), Kimia Arya (1 pm), Corii Burns (3 pm), Jean Fares (5 pm) Atelier Cillian (7 pm) and Mark Bumgarner (9 pm). Acclaimed accessories designer, Rafe Totengco of Rafe, presented his handbag collection to guests at the start of the 5 pm, 7 pm, and 9 pm fashion shows. Fashion lovers and enthusiasts had the opportunity to sit front row and experience the shows and were able to purchase tickets at the F/Row Fashion Week site.The curated selection of designers each presented their collections on the runway in a fully professional fashion week production standards to guests, ticket holders, and members of the diverse LA fashion community. Islip and team curated the group of brands from around the world, including the Philippines, the US, the UK, and Lebanon.“Fashion is all about standing out and breaking boundaries. That's exactly what F/Row Fashion Week is all about. This innovative and inspiring fashion event was born from a desire to create a platform for both emerging designers and top designers to showcase their talent and creativity to the world,” said Isip.“F/Row Fashion Week, which stands for "Front Row", takes inspiration from the very essence of Fashion Week - the space where the crème de la crème of the industry sit, watch and engage.”Los Angeles is a city with a reputation for blending the glamour of Hollywood with the laid-back, effortless style of streetwear. It's because of this reputation F/Row Fashion Week is dedicated to its selection of designers for the LA event. With the importance of red-carpet attire in this town, it's crucial to showcase only the most talented designers who can create show-stopping gowns and suits that will turn heads on the biggest stages.F/Row Fashion Week will debut in major cities throughout the US, including New York and Miami in 2024.

