The Chill Brothers Acquires Dallas-Based Lee Air Services

The Chill Brothers expands its footprint in Dallas through the acquisition of Lee Air Services in Southlake

- Brennan Mulcahy, CEOSOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Chill Brothers , a leading provider of HVAC solutions in Texas, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Lee Air Services , an installer and service provider for residential HVAC equipment operating in the Southlake community since 1979.This strategic acquisition expands The Chill Brothers' footprint to three locations in Dallas and represents a significant milestone as the company continues to execute its growth strategy in Texas."This acquisition allows us to strengthen our position in the industry, specifically in the Dallas Fort Worth market,” says Brennan Mulcahy, CEO of The Chill Brothers.“We look forward to working closely with the talented team at Lee Air Services to achieve our shared vision of excellence in the heating and cooling industry."“I started the company with the value of having exceptional customer service and I know The Chill Brothers will continue to uphold these standards. I am thrilled to witness the legacy and stewardship that The Chill Brothers will bring to the future of Lee Air's growth.” says George Lee Johnson, Founder of Lee Air Services.Lee Air Services will continue to serve their customers and community under The Chill Brothers brand. For the past 44 years, Lee Air Services has established itself as a respected HVAC company in the Dallas region. With the acquisition, Chill Brothers will persist in serving both longstanding and new clients in the area.The Chill Brothers is continuously looking to add new residential and commercial HVAC service locations to its growing platform. Interested owners are encouraged to visit the Chill Brothers website at thechillbrothers/for-owners.ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERSThe Chill Brothers, a prominent provider of residential and commercial HVAC services within the state of Texas, are on a mission to provide American families with the most reliable and affordable HVAC and air purification services available. Our commitment to prioritizing customers means our team of fully trained and certified professionals offers homeowners in-home consultations and steadfast support throughout their entire journey toward improved home air quality and energy efficiency. Chill Brothers was founded in 2020 with an experienced leadership team that has over 70 years of experience in building and scaling large home services businesses. Chill Brothers is proudly recognized as a Lennox Premier Dealer and were recipients of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award. The Chill Brothers is majority owned by Forum Asset Management (“Forum”).ABOUT FORUM ASSET MANAGEMENTForum is an investor, developer and asset manager operating across North America for over 25 years. Our core purpose is to deliver Extraordinary OutcomesTM to our stakeholders. Our adaptable, agile, and dynamic team is committed to sustainability and responsible investing, creating value that benefits the communities in which we invest. Our investment focus includes real estate, private equity, and infrastructure. The enterprise value of our assets under management currently exceeds C$1.7 billion. Our investments have attracted a number of top investors. We're proud to have delivered in the top tier of alternative asset returns since 2002, while positively impacting over 6,000 lives. For more information about Forum, visit: .For more information, contact:Neil BhapkarCMO

