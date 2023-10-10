Alterola Biotech Inc. Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors As It Builds Towards An Uplift To NASDAQ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alterola Biotech Inc. announces changes to its Board of Directors

NEVADA, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Alterola Biotech, Inc. (“Alterola”, a Nevada corporation) announces changes to its Board of Directors, as it builds towards an uplift to NASDAQ.The company has appointed Nathan Thompson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), which strengthens the Executive management team. Nathan is an experienced CFO with over 22 years of experience. He has a BSc in Accounting and earned his Certified Public Accounting (CPA) certificate in 2001. Nathan has spent his career in corporate finance at several companies including a New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) publicly listed energy company, a very successful private consumer product company, and an entrepreneurial start-up which experienced rapid revenue growth during his time at the company.The arrival of Nathan coincides with the departure of Non-Executive director, Mr. Terry Rafih, who leaves the Board to focus on his other extensive business interests.Timothy Rogers, Executive Chairman of Alterola, commented,“We are delighted at the appointment of Nathan as we build the company towards an uplift to NASDAQ and we thank Terry for his contribution and guidance during the preceding 12 months.”Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of such date. Words such as“expect,”“anticipate,”“should,”“believe,”“hope,”“target,”“project,”“goals,”“estimate,”“potential,”“predict,”“may,”“will,”“might,”“could,”“intend,”“shall” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on October 19, 2021 and declared effective October 29, 2021, and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on September 19, 2023, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. The Company undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Additional information regarding these and other factors that could affect the company's results is included in the Company's SEC filings, which may be obtained by visiting the SEC's website at .About Alterola Biotech Inc.Alterola Biotech Inc. is a pharmaceutical company developing cannabinoid, cannabinoid-like, and non-cannabinoid pharmaceutical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and targeting European novel food approval of cannabinoid-based, cannabinoid-like and non-cannabinoid ingredients and products.

Timothy Rogers

Alterola Biotech Inc.

+44 151 601 9477

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn