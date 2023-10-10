Mindfulness Educator Named To Mindful Leader Advisory Council

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Linda Snyder, COO of Mind Body Align and a mindfulness educator to corporations, is named to the Mindful Leader Advisory Council.

Mind Body Align teaches mindfulness, which is the missing piece in most SEL programs.

Proof grows that social and emotional practices and skills improve academic outcomes, reduce employee turnover, and support positive physical and mental health

- Linda SnyderMANSFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mind Body Align , LLC announced today that its Chief Operating Officer, Linda Snyder was named to the Mindful Leader Advisory Council, and will participate in guiding Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) policy and education for the Mindful Leader organization.Mindful Leader is a Washington DC-based social for-profit organization that serves thousands of students across the globe as an accredited training provider in MBSR, which is the gold standard in mindfulness training.“I am so pleased to join the Mindful Leader Advisory Council because I know first-hand how MBSR improves the lives of individuals and I have such respect for the Mindful Leader Community,” said Snyder.“Mindful Leader has been building a dynamic, global community of people in an effort to educate everyone about the benefits of MBSR and to create mindful, compassionate work environments.”Mind Body Align teaches over 500 students each year social and emotional learning using its SIIA award-nominated curriculum and has pioneered innovation in educator professional development . Both Mind Body Align and Mindful Leader are known for providing a scientifically researched and trusted mindfulness training programs to learn how to reduce stress, lower anxiety, live with greater ease, cultivate self-awareness, respond (rather than react) to stress, and change habitual patterns which are reactive and replace them with positive behaviors.Snyder and other members of the Mind Body Align team recently participated in the Mindful Leader Summit, which is known as the largest worldwide gathering dedicated to fostering mindfulness in the workplace.***About Mind Body Align, LLCCreating a better world through mindfulness, Mind Body Align improves lives by teaching mindful critical life skills at school, at work, and everywhere. Pre-K and primary schools use Mind Body Align's social and emotional learning (SEL) curriculum. It is equitable, inclusive, and trauma-sensitive, meets curriculum standards, is a complement to PBIS programs, and assists with classroom management. Mind Body Align's new, inclusive teacher professional development course is an experience supporting and training teachers and is one of several educator programs available for schools. Mind Body Align at Work improves the profitability of businesses by using mindfulness education as a part of employee resources. Studies show mindfulness positively impacts academic and professional performance, focus, collaboration, and job satisfaction. Mind Body Align services are available both online and in person. Mindfulness and attentional training can be found at mindbodyalign.

