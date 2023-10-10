Nvssoft Is A Silver Sponsor At The Abu Dhabi Congress 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

NVSSoft, a leading provider of innovative Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions, is proud to be participating this year at the ICA Congress in Abu Dhabi which is being held at the ADNEC conference center in the UAE's capital city from 9th to 13th October. The ICA Congress is a conference and exhibition that takes place every four years in a different city around the world, and this is its 19th edition organized by the International Council on Archives (ICA) in association with the UAE National Library and Archives.

The theme for this edition of the ICA Congress is“Enriching Knowledge Societies”, which recognizes the transformational power of access to reliable information in our modern world. The conference also branches out into six different sub-themes including one on emerging technologies and their applications in record management and archiving.

As a Silver Sponsor, NVSSoft is exhibiting at the event along with its strategic partners PFU (EMEA) Limited – a RICOH Company and EMPA Business Solutions, and will be showcasing a range of advanced solutions and case studies for archiving and record management, including:

– Case study on the record management module of NVSSoft's flagship ECM/DMS solution ArcMate Enterprise and its compliance with the common standards of central archive authorities.

– NVSSoft's leading correspondence management and collaboration suite Tarasol and the latest enhancements for G2G exchange and AI-powered processing of external correspondence.

– Physical tracking and its use cases in archiving beyond just documents.

– Use cases for emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and the blockchain in document, record and correspondence management to support the authenticity, integrity and efficiency of digital records.

– Large volume backfile scanning and conversion solution ArcMate Capture, along with RICOH's range of production scanners. NVSSoft will be featuring some of its success stories and case studies from mega backlog projects.

– Lableb, an intelligent search engine that is used by NVSSoft's solutions ArcMate Enterprise and Tarasol to enhance search capabilities including: weighted searches, contextual searches, fuzzy searches and natural language processing.

The event is expected to host over 5,000 professionals and visitors from the archives and record management community from over 130 countries.

NVSSoft is looking forward to welcoming visitors at its stand no. D18/19 in exhibition hall no. 11

About NVSSoft:

NVSSoft is a leading provider of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and digital transformation solutions. With a commitment to innovation and compliance, NVSSoft offers a suite of products and services designed to empower organizations to efficiently manage their documents and records while meeting international and local standards. For more information, please visit >