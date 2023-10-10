Join Blockchain Life 2023 In Dubai – The Crypto Event Of The Year

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





Dubai, UAE, 10th October 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , The legendary event, known as Crypto Whales Meeting Point, brings together over 7,000 visitors from 120 countries on October 24-25.



Global crypto investors, funds, government officials, miners, developers and promising startups come together in Dubai to shape the future of cryptocurrencies and Web3 at the 11th Blockchain Life Forum.

Get details and buy a ticket:



More than 80 world-known speakers from the innovative companies are going to share their analytics and world-changing ideas. Among them:





Justin Sun (Founder of TRON);

Yat Siu (Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands);

Dr. Marwan Alzarouni (CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center)

Eowyn Chen (CEO of Trust Wallet);

Sergei Khitrov (Founder of Listing, Jets and Blockchain Life);

Paolo Ardoino (Chief Technology Officer of Tether and Bitfinex)

Miriam Kiwan (Vice President at Circle)

Xinxi Wang (Co-Founder of Litecoin Foundation);

Nischal Shetty (CEO of Shardeum, CEO of WazirX);

Alexander Chehade (General Manager of Binance); Fred Thiel (Chairman and CEO of Marathon Digital Holdings).

What else to expect:



Over 130 leading companies at the expo (WhatsMiner, Canaan, OKX, KuCoin, Bitmain, Bitdeer and more)

Startup Pitch with Tier-1 funds as jury and attendees in conference hall

Unique online app for finding contacts and vacancies in the crypto industry – Networking 2.0.

Legendary AfterParty in one of the best world clubs

One of the largest independent awards – Blockchain Life Awards 2023 A huge number of side events around the dates of the event



Hurry up and buy your ticket now:

This article is promoted by ZEX PR WIRE, for any PR related query please contact