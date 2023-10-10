EM Law Partners With Extend Robotics To Develop Innovative Software Contract For VR Application

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) London, United Kingdom, 10th October – Leading technology lawyers firm EM La , is proud to announce its collaboration with Extend Robotics, a pioneering company in the field of virtual reality (VR) and robotics. Extend Robotics has developed a state-of-the-art VR application that allows users to control a robotic arm, enabling seamless interaction with the physical environment through a virtual platform.

Extend Robotics approached EM Law to review and enhance its existing agreements, including a software licence for the VR application, a supply of goods contract for the robotic equipment, and its UK GDPR-mandated privacy notice. The objective was to introduce a novel model that would allow users to access the VR application and engage with the purchased equipment while retaining access to anonymised customer data essential for product enhancement.

EM Law identified the unique challenges posed by Extend Robotics' dual customer base, catering to both large businesses and individual consumers. Recognising the distinct legislative rules for consumers, EM Law ensured that their advice was tailored to accommodate both sectors.

A key concern raised by Extend Robotics was the software licence's compatibility with the VR headset's view. EM Law innovatively addressed this by ensuring the licence was concise yet comprehensive, facilitating easy reading and acceptance by users.

Furthermore, EM Law meticulously considered the requirements of third-party distributors of the VR application, aligning them with UK GDPR standards. This proactive approach ensured that Extend Robotics' documentation was both legally compliant and user-friendly.

In-depth Collaboration for Comprehensive Solutions

EM Law's approach was rooted in a deep understanding of Extend Robotics' vision and existing operations. Through extensive discussions, EM Law mapped out the 'customer journey', addressing key questions related to purchase methods, payment modes, app interaction, and data collection.

The result was a set of comprehensive equipment supply and software licensing contracts that catered to both business-to-business and consumer interactions. Recognising the potential widespread use of the product, EM Law also introduced an End User Licence Agreement (EULA) that was succinct enough to be displayed within the VR application's view, ensuring users were well-informed of the terms.

Additionally, EM Law undertook a thorough review of the terms and conditions of major VR marketplaces, ensuring Extend Robotics' operations were in line with both marketplace standards and UK GDPR requirements.

Thanks to EM Law's expertise, Extend Robotics now boasts a robust suite of documentation that supports its innovative business model. This collaboration has positioned Extend Robotics to confidently expand its operations and continue its trajectory of growth.