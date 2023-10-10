(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks in Play

10/10/2023 - 10:14 AM EST - Ares Strategic Mining Inc : Announces the Company has completed the planning permission approval process, authorizing the company to fully construct and commission its lumps manufacturing plant at its Delta City, Utah, industrial site. Ares has designed and fabricated all the components of its new fluorspar plant and has now cleared the permissions process to enable the company to complete the foundations, steel erection, and the installation of the assembled plant. All components are already delivered, and the team is already assembled to complete construction of the only plant of its kind in the United States. Ares Strategic Mining Inc shares C.ARS are trading unchanged at $0.14.



