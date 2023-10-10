Megh Computing Announces Partnership With TD SYNNEX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HILLSBORO, OR, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Megh Computing today announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This partnership will enable Megh to scale the offering of its Video Analytics Solution (VAS) via resellers, system integrators and other partners to end users.



“Megh is excited to be partnering with TD SYNNEX to support customers' growing needs for deploying advanced AI based video analytics at the edge,” says Prabhat K Gupta, CEO at Megh Computing.“TD SYNNEX's global scale and reach, combined with their focus on solutions, makes them an ideal partner to expand our channel relationships.”

Megh Computing's VAS is an AI based, fully customizable, cross-platform solution that uses data from cameras and sensors to reduce security risks and improve operational efficiencies for Smart Buildings, Smart Warehouses, Smart Factories, Smart Retail, Smart Cities and other venues. VAS is built on an Open Analytics platform which supports open customization, open choice and open integration as its key principles.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to aggregating IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Lisa McGarvey, VP of Data, AI and IoT Solutions at TD SYNNEX. "With Megh Computing added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our AI offerings in the area of video analytics to enable our customers to create business value through real-time actionable insights."

Megh Computing's VAS is differentiated by its use of continuous training to eliminate false positives, support of contextual analytics to gain insights from existing cameras and sensors and leveraging of varied hardware acceleration to reduce costs. This partnership with TD SYNNEX enables Megh's channel partners to avail themselves of the VAS reference solutions and the full range of scalable offerings.

About Megh Computing

Megh Computing is the leading provider of a real-time, AI-based streaming analytics platform using any hardware architecture for edge-to-cloud deployments. Megh's solution automates the use of data from cameras and sensors as a signal for real-time actionable insights creating business value for enterprise customers. Megh Computing is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR USA with development offices in Bangalore, India. For more information visit or follow Megh on LinkedIn.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

