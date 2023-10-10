Vetjobs, Military Spouse Jobs, And Still Serving Veterans Sign A Memorandum Of Understanding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VetJobs, Military Spouse Jobs, and Still Serving Veterans Sign an MOU, Working Together to Advance and Improve Quality of Life for Military Communities

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- VetJobs, Military Spouse Jobs, and Still Serving Veterans (SSV) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding which formalizes a joint effort to improve the quality of life for military veterans and their families. This relationship will serve to build financial growth and security through a combined range of career and job transition services.According to Deb Kloeppel, President and Founder, VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs,“Each of our organizations has a core mission to serve the best interests of our military communities. Our strategic partnership will foster a collaborative environment to support our nation's veterans, transitioning military members, and their families.”Collaborations such as this allow nonprofit organizations to leverage their individual strengths to achieve common goals and expand their catalog of resources, tools, and programs. It effectively multiplies the options individuals can access through each organization."Still Serving Veterans is honored to have this new partnership with VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs. Together we can better support Veterans on their journey to a meaningful civilian career," said Rich Landolt, President/CEO, Still Serving Veterans.VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs are private-sector nonprofit organizations which provide no-cost career exploration, employment readiness, job placement, and ongoing career development services to military veterans, transitioning military members, military spouses, dependents of working age, and caregivers to wounded veterans. Their award-winning employment placement and support services have marked them as two of the most effective and efficient military-affiliated support organizations in the United States. For more information, please visit: and .

