Understanding Mental Health Challenges Amid Rising Inflation

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Kaif Afridi

Salim Khan, a native of Peshawar, has been driving a rickshaw for the past three years. His journey took an unexpected turn when he sought medical help for a fever and discovered an underlying battle with depression . This revelation led him to reflect on how he had unknowingly vented his frustration on his wife and children over trivial matters at home, creating an unsettling environment.

“One day, I finally decided to see a doctor,” Salim Khan shared. The doctor administered an injection and prescribed medication for his fever. During the visit, Salim couldn't help but confide in the doctor about feeling peculiar for the past three months. He described instances of arguing over insignificant issues, overthinking to the point of talking to himself, and even experiencing disrupted sleep patterns.

Upon hearing these symptoms, the doctor delved deeper into the matter. It was during this conversation that Salim Khan learned that he had been battling depression, largely triggered by rising inflation. This newfound understanding shed light on why he had become overly irritable over minor matters.

Also Read: Meteorological Department Alerts Provinces to Dengue Threat in Winter

While the local doctor prescribed sleeping pills and suggested consulting a psychiatrist, Salim Khan admits he hasn't taken that step yet. He attributes his condition to the financial strain of running his household and the difficulty in making ends meet.

As the world observes World Mental Health Day on October 10 each year, awareness campaigns are held worldwide to address mental health issues. While most people are well-informed about the symptoms and treatments of physical ailments, mental health care often remains neglected.

Understanding Mental Health and Its Triggers

To gain insights into mental health and its triggers, TNN consulted psychiatrist and psychotherapist Dr. Muhammad Shakeel. Dr. Shakeel emphasized that mental health is a vital aspect of human well-being, as recognized by the World Health Organization.

Mental health is an integral component of overall health and significantly influences a person's behavior, communication, and thought patterns. It shapes how individuals navigate life's challenges, build relationships, pursue their careers, and determine their overall quality of life. Unfortunately, in Pakistan's current context, mental health awareness is low, and many fail to prioritize it.

Dr. Shakeel revealed that the majority of patients he encounters suffer from depression, leading to habits of unnecessary arguments and disputes over trivial matters. Over the past year, a substantial portion of his clinic's visitors reported mental stress and domestic conflicts as primary concerns. Dr. Shakeel attributed these issues to financial hardships, where expenses outweigh income, leading to marital discord.

Additionally, Dr. Shakeel highlighted the adverse impact of social media, where individuals are exposed to an overload of distressing news and violent content. Consuming such content can contribute to confusion and exacerbate mental health issues.

Dr. Muhammad Shakeel emphasized the importance of government intervention to alleviate the financial burden on impoverished individuals. He also called upon those affected to confront their circumstances and seek solutions through patience and tolerance.

Stress and mental anguish can significantly reduce a person's lifespan, and Dr. Shakeel urged individuals to embrace reconciliation and find peaceful resolutions to life's challenges. The message was clear: live life; don't turn it into an unending trial.

Hits: 1