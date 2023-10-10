President Ilham Aliyev Appoints Ambassador To Ethiopia - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ruslan Nasibov has been appointed Azerbaijan's Ambassador
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federal Democratic
Republic of Ethiopia.
The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
