Turkish Trade Minister Calls For Developing Customs Union With EU

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Meeting in Brussels with Paolo Gentiloni, the European
commissioner for the economy, the Turkish trade minister called for
developing the Customs Union to respond to current global
necessities and cover all areas of bilateral trade between the EU
and Türkiye, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
"Thanks to the economic integration achieved through the Customs
Union, our bilateral trade volume with the EU reached an all-time
high of approximately 200 billion dollars in 2022," Omer Bolat
wrote on X.
Türkiye will continue its efforts to further enhance trade and
economic cooperation with the EU, the country's largest trading
partner, through mutual steps, he added.
Also taking part in an event called Bruegel Dialogues, Bolate
shared Türkiye's perspective on the present and future of its
economic integration journey with the EU, which began over half a
century ago.
Türkiye has long pressed for an update to its Customs Union with
the EU, which began in 1995, arguing that it misses crucial areas
such as the trade in services and that an update would clearly
benefit both sides.
