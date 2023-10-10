The White Suits Girls Campaign Wins Another Grand Prix

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The joint project of Azercell and the Azerbaijan
Judo Federation the“White Suits Girls” won the
highest award at another international festival
The“White Suits Girls” campaign implemented in partnership with
Azercell and the Azerbaijan Judo Federation was awarded the Grand
Prix at Red Jolbors, the largest communication festival in Central
Asia. In addition to the Grand Prix, the project received a total
of 3 gold, 1 silver, and two bronze prizes. "White Suits Girls" was
selected as the winner in the following nominations from among 509
applications received from 6 countries (Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan,
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia):
Grand Prix Award of the Festival for 2023“PR campaign"
nomination – Golden prize“Campaign strategy” nomination – Golden
prize“PR strategy” nomination – Golden prize "Integrated
advertising campaign" nomination - Silver prize“Social video”
nomination – Bronze prize“Sponsorship” nomination – Bronze
prize
The jury was made up of advertising professionals from the UK,
Malaysia, Russia, Italy, and New Zealand. It should be noted that
the creative partner of the“White Suits Girls” campaign is the
“Endorphin” advertising agency.
This is the second festival and the second Grand Prix award won
by the social campaign "White Suits Girls". The project won 6 out
of 13 categories at the "Ad Black Sea" international festival held
in Georgia last month.
The "White Suits Girls" social campaign carried out by "Azercell
Telekom" LLC in partnership with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation
aims to encourage girls to develop and play sports. The campaign
also addresses the issue of early marriage.
Within the“White Suits Girls” campaign, the first 1000 girls
aged 7-14 who registered in the regions where schools and branches
of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation operate, were presented with
judogi.
For more information about the“White Suits Girls” project:
MENAFN10102023000195011045ID1107221693
