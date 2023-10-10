Roads Of 8 Villages Of Hajigabul Restored

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The construction works have been completed by the State Road
Agency of Azerbaijan, according to the Decree of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan on measures related to the construction
of Mugan-Birinji Pashali-Ikinji Pashali-Ikinji Shorbachi-Birinji
Udullu-Taghili-Ikinji Udullu-Gubali road in Hajigabul district, Azernews reports.
According to the information provided by the State Agency, the
Mugan-Birinji Pashali-Ikinji Pashali-Shorbachi-Birinchi
Udullu-Taghili-Ikinji Udullu-Gubali road with a length of 39
kilometers has been exploited and deformed for a long time without
major repair. within the reconstruction works.
In accordance with the project, excavation and dismantling of
road sections, raising and widening of the ground cloth, shaping,
and widening of the road in separate sections, and construction of
the road base were carried out.
The width of the road, which will consist of two lanes, has been
increased to 10 metres, including a 6-metre carriageway and 2-metre
shoulders. The dilapidated culverts of various diameters on the
route have been replaced with new ones and new reinforced concrete
culverts of various diameters have been installed where
necessary.
As part of the project, a new reinforced concrete three-span
bridge was constructed to replace the existing metal bridge located
on the Pirsaat River near Udullu village, which had reached the end
of its useful life.
As a result, modern road infrastructure was created and made
available to citizens by installing kilometer markers, road signs,
information boards, and signal poles, as well as applying
horizontal road marking lines for the normal organization of
traffic on the road.
It should be noted that this motorway connects 8 settlements
with a population of 12 thousand people.
