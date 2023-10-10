Foreign Ngos & Civil Society Activists Start Petition Called Global Initiative For Mine-Free World

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A group of foreign NGOs and civil society activists started a
petition called Global Initiative for a Mine-Free
World, Azernews reports.
The petition was announced on the Jotform international platform
as part of the international campaign World for Peace in the
Caucasus. The petition states that landmines and unexploded
ordnance (UXO) pose a serious threat to the health, life and safety
of civilians, and that landmines continue to kill and maim people
even after conflicts have ended. Landmines cause lifelong
disability and become a tragedy for families.
The campaign addresses the UN and declares that 60 million
people in the world are still under the threat of landmines. The
Lao People's Democratic Republic, Angola, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, the
Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Vietnam are among the
countries most polluted by landmines in the world.
In addition to various countries, a large space was allocated to
Azerbaijan as well. It is reported that Azerbaijan suffers a lot
from the landmine problem. In the last 30 years, more than 3,400
people became victims of landmines in Azerbaijan. Some 90 percent
of them are civilians.
The authors of the campaign declare that Armenia planted
landmine in the territories of Azerbaijan, and this process did not
stop even after the 44-day war in 2020. The situation was brought
under control only after Azerbaijan established a border crossing
point on the Lachin road. The authors of the petition are horrified
that as a result of the last anti-terrorist measures carried out on
September 19-20, 2023, Azerbaijan discovered that at least half a
million additional mines were placed by the remnants of the
Armenian armed forces along the 480 km line. The authors of the
petition demanded that Armenia should immediately hand over the
maps of newly buried mines to the state of Azerbaijan.
Foreign NGOs and civil society activists welcomed President
Ilham Aliyev's initiative to announce the goal of Mine-Free World
as the 18th Sustainable Development Goal of the UN. They called on
the UN to increase its attention to the global mine problem.
The appeal caused serious resonance, despite its new
announcement, more than 100 civil society activists from about 10
countries have already declared that they joined the global
mobilization campaign against landmines and supported the global
solution to this problem.
