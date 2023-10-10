President Ilham Aliyev Receives Secretary Of Russian Federation Security Council

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
received Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council
Nikolai Patrushev, Azernews reports.
The head of state noted that there is a wide range of issues on
the agenda of relations between the two countries. President Ilham
Aliyev pointed out that the period since the signing of the
Declaration on Allied Interaction between the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation showed that the bilateral
relations are indeed of allied nature, and underlined that it
manifested itself in all spheres.
The President of Azerbaijan expressed confidence that the
cooperation would continue to strengthen in regional security,
economic relations, transport and other fields.
Nikolai Patrushev, first of all, conveyed President of the
Russian Federation Vladimir Putin's greetings and best wishes to
the head of state.
President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and asked
Nikolai Patrushev to pass on his own greetings to Vladimir
Putin.
The Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council paid
his respect to Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in connection with the
100th anniversary of the National Leader.
The head of state expressed his gratitude over the conduct of
events at the state level in Russia on the occasion of the 100th
birthday of the Great Leader.
Nikolai Patrushev reiterated that bilateral relations had
deepened even more since the signing of the Declaration on Allied
Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian
Federation.
They shared their opinions on global and regional issues
including cooperation within international organizations, and
discussed regional cooperation.
The head of state underscored the need to solve regional issues
in the 3+3 format with involvement of the regional countries and
noted the conduct of meetings in this format at respective
levels.
During the conversation, they shared their views on the
Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran cooperation to develop the North-South
Transport Corridor.
