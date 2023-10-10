President Ilham Aliyev Receives Secretary Of Russian Federation Security Council

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, Azernews reports.

The head of state noted that there is a wide range of issues on the agenda of relations between the two countries. President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that the period since the signing of the Declaration on Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation showed that the bilateral relations are indeed of allied nature, and underlined that it manifested itself in all spheres.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed confidence that the cooperation would continue to strengthen in regional security, economic relations, transport and other fields.

Nikolai Patrushev, first of all, conveyed President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin's greetings and best wishes to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and asked Nikolai Patrushev to pass on his own greetings to Vladimir Putin.

The Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council paid his respect to Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in connection with the 100th anniversary of the National Leader.

The head of state expressed his gratitude over the conduct of events at the state level in Russia on the occasion of the 100th birthday of the Great Leader.

Nikolai Patrushev reiterated that bilateral relations had deepened even more since the signing of the Declaration on Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

They shared their opinions on global and regional issues including cooperation within international organizations, and discussed regional cooperation.

The head of state underscored the need to solve regional issues in the 3+3 format with involvement of the regional countries and noted the conduct of meetings in this format at respective levels.

During the conversation, they shared their views on the Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran cooperation to develop the North-South Transport Corridor.