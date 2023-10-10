Annual Inflation To Be About 6 Percent By End Of This Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts that by the end of 2023, annual inflation will be about 6%, CBA chairman Taleh Kazimov said, Azernews reports.

"In August this year, the consumer price index was 108% compared to the same period last year. That is, goods and services rose in price by 8%. This applies to both food and non-food products. Our forecasts show that "By the end of this year, annual inflation will be 6%. It will be around that. This is close to the CBA's target range (4+-2) and is important for our economic development. Our main objective is to manage inflation," the Chairman said.