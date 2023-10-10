President Announces Launch Of 'Grain Corridor' From Ukraine Through Moldova To Romania

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a new "grain corridor" for the export of Ukrainian grain through Moldova to Romania will be launched soon.

"In the Ukraine-Romania-Moldova triangle, we are able to create a very powerful basis for the development of not only our countries and peoples but also the whole of Europe. First of all, this is economic development. We have already achieved good results in the development of logistics in this triangle, the grain corridor from Ukraine through Moldova to Romania will be launched soon," President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a joint press conference with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest, Ukrinform correspondent reports.

He also emphasized that the cooperation between Ukraine, Romania and Moldova provides a significant stimulus for the development of business, infrastructure, jobs, and together the states become stronger.

In particular, the President noted that Ukraine and Romania together are already important donors of food security.

"We must do everything possible to prevent Russia from turning any part of the Black Sea and the Danube region into a dead zone for normal navigation. The key thing in this case is air defense. We are working with various partners to strengthen our air defense both in the country in general and in Odesa region," the Head of State said.

Zelensky thanked for all the assistance packages provided by Romania and expressed his confidence that everyone in Romania knows what a terrible threat to life is posed by Russian terror, missiles and combat drones, in particular Iranian-made Shahed drones with which Russia attacks Ukraine, including the cities and villages of Odesa region located near the Romanian border.

"This is a threat not only to our state," the President added.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky is on an official visit to Romania on October 10.