Number Of Victims Of HAMAS Attacks On Israel Reaches 2,800

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since Saturday, 2,806 people have been injured in HAMAS attacks on Israel.

This was reported by Haaretz with reference to representatives of the Israeli Ministry of Health, Ukrinform reported.

The report says that 2,806 Israelis were injured and taken to various hospitals after a sudden HAMAS attack on Saturday morning.

As of now, there are 535 Israelis in hospitals, including 106 in serious or critical condition.

The death toll from HAMAS attacks has reached over 900 people. Among the dead are two Ukrainian citizens.

The Palestinian side claims 770 Palestinians killed and 4,400 injured. The Israeli military stated earlier that 1,500 bodies of HAMAS terrorists were found on the territory of Israel.

As reported, in the morning of October 7, the Palestinian Islamist group HAMAS launched an attack on Israel. The militants broke into the country, simultaneously launching a massive missile strike.

Israel officially declared a state of war and mobilized 300,000 reservists to respond to the terrorist attack and HAMAS invasion.

The US, EU, Ukraine and a number of other countries condemned the attacks on Israel.