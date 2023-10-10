Zhytomyr Region Has Additional 50,000 Places For Idps

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An additional 50,000 places for IDPs from the regions are being prepared in the Zhytomyr region in case of intensification of hostilities at the front.

Vitaliy Bunechko, the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, said this during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"At the peak time of evacuation from the war zone (at the beginning of the invasion - ed.), more than 100,000 IDPs were in the Zhytomyr region. Currently, 60,000 IDPs live in the region. We have 50,000 possible places for IDPs in case the war escalates in the south and east of the country," he said.

Bunechko noted that IDPs in the Zhytomyr region receive assistance from the state and international organizations.

"Many people have found jobs and socialized, and they see themselves as residents of our region," he added.

Earlier it was reported that four multi-storey buildings will be built in Zhytomyr with grant funds from the European Commission to accommodate more than 400 IDPs.