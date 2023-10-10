Govt To Allocate UAH 14.3B To Support Ukrainian Defenders In 2024 - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate UAH 14.3 billion to support Ukrainian defenders in 2024.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.

"We will double the funding of veteran programs for 2024. We will spend UAH 14.3 billion to support our defenders and defendresses," Shmyhal said.

Ukraine's government simplifies import of materials for ammunition and UAV production

According to him, the project to introduce a veteran's assistant, which is already in place in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv and Mykolaiv regions, will be expanded to the Zakarpattia, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv regions and Kyiv city, with UAH 44.2 million earmarked for its implementation.

"We are continuing the reform of military medical commissions and medical and social expert commissions in order to create a fast, inclusive and transparent system without bureaucracy and corruption according to the principle of 'certificates follow the military'," Shmyhal added.

According to him, the authorities will also develop electronic services so that every defender could get the necessary service in a few clicks.

"We are continuing all veteran programs," he said.

Shmyhal said earlier that the state was forming a new veteran policy aimed at creating decent conditions for the adaptation, rehabilitation and self-realization of defenders.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine