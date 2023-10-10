Denmark To Help Develop Farming In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian and Danish agriculture ministers at a meeting in Lviv signed a memorandum on cooperation in the development of farming.

"Today we signed a memorandum of cooperation with Lviv Regional State Administration and Denmark. We agreed to work out several important issues, which, I hope, will have a practical effect and improve exports from Ukraine. This morning, we had a conference on pig farming, because Denmark is a leading country in this field, and there are many such businesses in Ukraine as well," said Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solskyi.

He added that the Danish delegation, headed by Minister for Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Jacob Jensen, is one of the largest agricultural delegations that have visited Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

Jensen said that most Danish farms in Ukraine are located in the Lviv region so his first visit to Ukraine took place in Lviv. He also added that Denmark was ready to share its experience in the field of farming and increase bilateral cooperation in this area. Denmark is ready to bring more of its companies in this field to Ukraine to develop cooperation between the two countries, Jensen said.

According to Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv regional military administration, 35 enterprises with Danish investments are operating in the region.

"As for cooperation in farming, the Lviv region is one of Denmark's biggest partners. But we are also interested in organic berry growing, dairies, biogas plants, the development of an advisory service for small farms and the possibility of exporting products to Europe," Kozytskyi said.