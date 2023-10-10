Russian Shelling Kills 13-Year-Old Girl In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelling has killed a 13-year-old girl in the village of Uhroidy, Sumy region.
The Sumy regional military administration said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
Today, Russia shelled the village of Uhroidy, Krasnopillia community, the report said.
"A girl born in 2009 was wounded. Unfortunately, the girl could not be saved. She died in an ambulance," the administration said. Read also:
On the night of October 9 to 10, the Russian army carried out three mortar attacks on the border communities of the Sumy region.
