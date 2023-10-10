Zelensky Meets With Heads Of Two Chambers Of Romanian Parliament In Bucharest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met in Bucharest with President of the Senate Nicolae Ciuca and Acting President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Romanian Parliament Alfred Simonis.

That's according to the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

The head of state thanked the leaders of both chambers of the Romanian Parliament for their clear position in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

"I am grateful to your country, your society for your strong support for all Ukrainians, for sheltering our people from the first day of full-scale Russian aggression. We have seen true strong friends. I also thank the Romanian Parliament for important resolutions in our support," Zelensky said.

Zelensky emphasized the adoption of a declaration by Romanian senators and parliamentarians on the anniversary of the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion, as well as consistent support for Ukraine's initiatives in international parliamentary formats.

The head of state underscored the importance of the parliamentary dimension for the de-occupation of Ukrainian territories. The parties also emphasized the importance of participation of the partner countries in the second parliamentary summit of the Crimea Platform.

Video: Official channel of the President of Ukraine

Zelensky praised the adoption by the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies of the Romanian Parliament of the declaration recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a crime against humanity and appealed to the speakers of both chambers to take the next step - the adoption by the Romanian Parliament of a decision to recognize this terrible crime as an act of genocide against the Ukrainian people.

In Bucharest, the president also laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. He honored the memory of the fallen soldiers with a moment of silence and made an entry in the Book of Honorary Guests.