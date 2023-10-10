Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Attacks In Avdiivka Sector Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have become active in the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, including in the Avdiivka sector.

Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesperson for the defense forces of the Tavria sector, announced this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

According to him, on Tuesday, October 10, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks outside Keramik, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Stepove, Lastochkyne, Tonenke, Avdiivka, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

"Also, the occupiers launched air strikes near Berdychi and Avdiivka. In the morning and until now, civilian infrastructure in Avdivka and the adjacent settlements of the Pokrovsk district have been under periodic shelling. Avdiivka was fired at from gun artillery and MLRS," Shtupun said.

According to him, Ukrainian defenders fighting in the Avdiivka area repelled all Russian attacks and did not lose any lines and positions.

He also added that throughout the day, Ukraine's defense forces successfully repelled nine Russian attacks outside the destroyed city of Marinka.

"The enemy has long dreamed of capturing Marinka and Avdiivka and telling their people about some kind of victory, because they have no victories. But their generals, their military and political leadership demand some results from their army. They are not there, so the enemy hits populated areas and tries to throw forward everything they have," the spokesman said.

He noted that on Tuesday, the Ukrainian military destroyed four Russian tanks and damaged two more in the Tavria sector.

"We completely destroyed at least four tanks and another two were damaged. This is only about the tanks. Tomorrow we will provide more details. I think there will be more destroyed equipment and enemy manpower," he said.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine