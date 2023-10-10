Germany Announces EUR 1B Military Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany has announced a military aid package for Ukraine, valued at EUR 1 billion, aimed at strengthening Ukrainian air defenses.

The German Defense Ministry announced this on its X account, Ukrinform reports.

"Germany is preparing a second winter package for Ukraine: to protect critical infrastructure and for further support, Germany is supplying additional air defenses with Patriot, IRIS -T SLM and SLS worth about 1 billion euros, as well as three Gepard anti-aircraft guns," the post said.

The ministry also added that another ten Leopard 1 A5 battle tanks, 15 protected transport vehicles and almost 20 protected medical vehicles would arrive in Ukraine in the next few weeks.

