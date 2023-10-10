Germany Announces EUR 1B Military Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany has announced a military aid package for Ukraine, valued at EUR 1 billion, aimed at strengthening Ukrainian air defenses.
The German Defense Ministry announced this on its X account, Ukrinform reports.
"Germany is preparing a second winter package for Ukraine: to protect critical infrastructure and for further support, Germany is supplying additional air defenses with Patriot, IRIS -T SLM and SLS worth about 1 billion euros, as well as three Gepard anti-aircraft guns," the post said.
The ministry also added that another ten Leopard 1 A5 battle tanks, 15 protected transport vehicles and almost 20 protected medical vehicles would arrive in Ukraine in the next few weeks.
MENAFN10102023000193011044ID1107221674
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.