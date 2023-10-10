Ukrainian President, Romanian PM Discuss Defense Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu have discussed defense support for Ukraine and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the defense sector.

The head of state announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"I had a meeting with the head of the Romanian government, Marcel Ciolacu. We discussed defense support for Ukraine and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the defense sector. Ukraine and Romania are making a critical contribution to global food security. It is important that the agreements on doubling the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through Romanian territory are implemented," Zelensky said.

Video: Official channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

He also thanked the Romanian government for important practical assistance to Ukraine.

According to the presidential press service , both parties emphasized the critical contribution of Ukraine and Romania to global food security, in particular, ensuring the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products to third country markets. They emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements on doubling the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through the territory of Romania.

Zelensky and Ciolacu also emphasized the importance of ensuring the rights of the representatives of the Ukrainian national minority in Romania and the representatives of the Romanian national minority in Ukraine, in particular by developing a bilateral legal framework in line with international obligations and standards.

Zelensky is on an official visit to Romania on October 10.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine