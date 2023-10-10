Three Civilians Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured in Russian shelling of Bakhmut and Pokrovsk districts of Donetsk region.

The Prosecutor General's Office said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, pre-trial investigations have been launched as part of criminal proceedings over the facts of violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on October 10, the Russian army shelled the village of Nelipivka in Bakhmut district, presumably, using artillery. A 59-year-old local resident suffered a broken arm in the explosion in the yard of his home.

The invaders also attacked the town of Krasnohorivka and the village of Katerynivka. There, a 16-year-old girl and a 75-year-old woman sustained multiple shrapnel wounds.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces became more active in the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, particularly in the Avdiivka sector.