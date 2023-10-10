Defense Forces Repel Attacks In Six Sectors, 75 Combat Clashes Reported In Past 24 Hrs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Zaporizhzhia sectors. In total, 75 combat clashes have been reported on the front lines in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update on October 10, Ukrinform reports.

“The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting manpower and military equipment losses on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line," the report says.

Russia's military deathin Ukraine rises to over 283,000

In the past day, the Air Force launched 11 strikes on Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, as well as 5 strikes on their anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed a Russian Su-25 fighter jet and seven reconnaissance UAVs of the operational and tactical level.

In addition, Ukrainian missile forces hit a command post, ammunition depot, 3 manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, 7 artillery units, an EW station of the enemy.

In the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 2 missile attacks and 62 airstrikes, carried out more than 30 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Damage was caused to private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities.

According to the General Staff, the operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of October 10, Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 27 out of 36 Russia's Shahed attack UAVs in the southern regions of the country.