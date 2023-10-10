Russian Peacekeepers Close Down Another Post In Azerbaijan's Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. An observation
post of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed
in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has been closed in the Aghdere
district of Azerbaijan, the Russian Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.
“Within 24 hours, due to the optimization of observation posts,
post No. 27 in the Aghdere district was closed,” the message
says.
Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria
Zakharova said at today's briefing that a number of permanent and
temporary observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent
have already been closed. Fundamental issues concerning Russian
peacekeepers are being discussed with Baku.
