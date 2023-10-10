Russian Peacekeepers Close Down Another Post In Azerbaijan's Karabakh


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. An observation post of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has been closed in the Aghdere district of Azerbaijan, the Russian Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.

“Within 24 hours, due to the optimization of observation posts, post No. 27 in the Aghdere district was closed,” the message says.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at today's briefing that a number of permanent and temporary observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have already been closed. Fundamental issues concerning Russian peacekeepers are being discussed with Baku.

