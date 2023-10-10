Danone India's Robust Commitment To Crisis Management Planning Wins Bronze At HR Excellence Awards 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 10 October 2023: Danone India, the country's leading health and nutrition company, has been awarded the coveted "Excellence in Crisis Management Planning (Bronze Award)" category. This prestigious accolade stands as a tribute to Danone India's unwavering dedication to human resource management, particularly during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.



At its core, Danone's mission is to promote health through food to as many people as possible. Danone's unwavering commitment to the interconnectedness of human well-being, planetary health, and community welfare is embodied in their motto, One Planet, One Health. Their holistic approach extends to the well-being of their workforce, fostering a nurturing, inclusive, and balanced work environment.



During the pandemic, Danone India's paramount concern remained the welfare of its dedicated workforce. The company demonstrated resilience and adaptability, adjusting its approach to suit the evolving circumstances. Danone India's foremost priority was ensuring the well-being of its employees, aligning with its core purpose and values. Simultaneously, the company worked diligently to ensure uninterrupted business operations in the face of this severe global health crisis.



Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Himanshu Bakshi, Managing Director Danone India and India-Southeast Asia Specialised Nutrition Lead said, "We are deeply honoured to be acknowledged at the HR Excellence Awards 2023. This award underscores Danone India's commitment to empower our team members to excel both personally and professionally. People are at the core of everything we do. We firmly believe that human health is intertwined with the health of our planet and the well-being of communities. We have consistently prioritized the health, strength, and effectiveness of our employees. These accolades serve as motivation for us to continue pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved and to cultivate an environment that fosters individual and collective success."



With this HR Excellence Award for Excellence in Crisis Management Planning, Danone India reaffirms its unswerving commitment to the welfare of its employees and its dedication to nurturing a holistic and resilient workplace environment, even in the face of unprecedented challenges. This recognition serves as a powerful testament to their enduring mission of promoting health, sustainability, and collective success.





