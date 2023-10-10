South Africa: Treasury Extends Eskom Municipal Debt Relief Support Programme

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On 31 March 2023, National Treasury's Intergovernmental Relations unit issued MFMA Circular No.

124 ( ) as part of the Eskom Municipal Debt Relief. Government's debt relief

package for Eskom is intended to improve the utility's balance sheet and facilitates the proposal for

Eskom to write off municipal debt under strict conditions and with the guidance of the National

Treasury. The primary problem government wants to solve is Eskom's financial and debt crisis which

also requires a solution for non-payment of electricity consumption by municipalities.

Following the issuance of the Municipal Debt Relief MFMA Circular No. 124, the National Treasury's

Intergovernmental Relations unit embarked on a national roadshow to engage provincial treasuries

and municipalities on the contents of the Circular, and to encourage qualifying municipalities to apply

for the debt relief programme. The workshops aimed to eliminate misconceptions, clarify areas

municipalities may be unclear on, and unpack the conditions attached to participating in the

programme.

Of South Africa's 257 municipalities, 136 municipalities owed Eskom R58 in arrears debt as of

31 March 2023. As of 22 September 2023, 37 municipalities have applied to be part of the Eskom

Municipal Debt Relief Support Programme, 28 of the 37 have been approved with 9 of them still

being assessed. There are 25 additional applications resting with the respective provincial treasury

for submission for approval.

The closing date for the Eskom Municipal Debt Relief Support Programme was set for the 30th of

September 2023 and has now been extended to 31 October 2023 to accommodate more

municipalities into the programme.

