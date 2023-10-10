Eritrea: President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Returned Back Home

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Republic of Somalia returned home in the morning hours of today concluding two-day working visit in Eritrea.

President Hassan was seen off at the Massawa International Airport by President Isaias Afwerki, Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Tewolde Kelati, Minister of Marine Resources, Ms. Asmeret Abraha, Governor of the Northern Red Sea Region, Maj. Gen. Teklay Habteselasie, Commander of the Eritrean Air Force and Col. Melake Teklemariam, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Navy.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud who arrived in Asmara on 8 October for a two-day working visit held profound discussion with President Isaias Afwerki on strengthening bilateral ties as well as regional developments of mutual interest.

President Hassan also paid a visit on 9 October to contingents of Somali Mechanized, Special, Naval, and Air Force cadets who are undergoing training in Eritrea.

