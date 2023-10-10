GCC Chief: We Are United On Our Position On Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al Budaiwi Tuesday stressed that the six-member GCC is united and unified related with the Palestinian cause.

Speaking at a press conference after the EU-GCC joint Council and Ministerial meeting in Muscat, Oman, this afternoon he said "we are unified with the Palestinian cause and on the two-state solution."

Al-Budawi stressed that the GCC rejects all attacks against civilians and hoped that a swift solution shall be reached for the Palestinian cause in order for the Palestinian population to live in peace according to the two-state solution and in alignment with international and UN resolutions.

Referring to the outcome of today's meeting, he said they discussed in addition to regional and international issues, EU-GCC relations and cooperation in a number of areas.

They spoke about intensifying economic cooperation, increasing the trade and investment levels and coordination on humanitarian assistance as well as counter-terrorism and cyber security issues.

They also discussed climate change, energy security, health, education, research and preliminary agreed to launch a regional forum on security matters for exchanging of ideas to on security on the regional and international level, he said.

On his part, Sayyid Bader Bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, the host of the meeting, told the joint press conference that the EU and the GCC agreed on the importance of self-restraint and de-escalation and protection of children in addition to releasing civilian prisoners from both the Palestinian and Israeli sides.

The best way to achieve peace is to find a solution on the basis of the two-state solution, he stressed.

On his part, EU High Representative Josep Borrell told the same press conference "it was a very important and fruitful meeting that enhance our partnership."

"We agreed that the meeting was a success," he said.

The Joint Council is an opportunity to reaffirm the EU's strong commitment to a strategic partnership with the Gulf and for partners to exchange on a wide range of issues, notably energy, climate, security, humanitarian aid, and regional files, he noted.

They discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as developments in Sudan and Yemen, he said, noting that Oman is playing an important mediation role in Yemen.

On Palestine, Borrell said the two sides condemned all attacks against civilians.

The GCC includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

The EU's audiovisual service, EBS, transmitted the press conference live and was monitored by KUNA in Brussels. (end)

