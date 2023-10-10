Kuwait Among 15 Elected Countries To Serve In Human Rights Council

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- The UN General Assembly on Tuesday elected 15 new countries to serve on the Human Rights Council, among the State of Kuwait, with Peru and Russia failing to secure a seat.

After the ballots were cast and counted, Assembly President Dennis Francis announced Albania, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, China, Cأ ́te d'Ivoire, Cuba, Dominican Republic, France, Ghana, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Malawi, and the Netherlands were elected to serve for three years, beginning 1 January 2024.

China, Cote d'Ivoire, Cuba, France, and Malawi were re-elected for their second terms.

The Human Rights Council, the UN's premier rights body, is tasked with the responsibility to uphold and advance fundamental freedoms globally. It was created in 2006 and consists of 47 member States, elected via secret ballot by the majority of General Assembly members.

In order to ensure equitable geographical distribution, its seats are distributed among regional groups of States as follows, from Africa (13) Asia-Pacific (13) Eastern European (6) Latin American and Caribbean (8) and Western European and others (7). (end)

