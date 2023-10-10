EU Approves EUR 3.5 Mln In Aid Of Afghanistan After Earthquake

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Following the deadly earthquake that struck western Afghanistan this weekend, the EU announced initial emergency humanitarian aid worth 3.5 million euro (USD 3.7 million) to respond to urgent needs of the affected population.

Of this amount, 2.5 million euros (USD 2.6 million) will go to EU humanitarian partners already carrying out relief operations on the ground, the EU said statement on Tuesday.

In addition, the EU is offering in-kind aid from its own humanitarian stocks in Dubai, through the European Humanitarian Response Capacity, worth 1 million euro (USD 1 million).

Accommodation kits, winter tents, hygiene kits and other supplies are available to our humanitarian partners, depending on their needs on the ground, and are ready for delivery through a new flight from the EU humanitarian airlift.

So far, 31 flights have already been arranged through this airlift, with the last one arriving on October 7, it noted. (end)

